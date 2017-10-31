A search underway for a suspect who killed someone near the University of Utah, police says

UPDATE: UTAH (WJBF) – Where a search is underway for a person police say killed someone near the University of Utah.

School officials sent out an alert telling students to stay inside and that all dorms are on lockdown.

Officials have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Austin Boutain.

Investigators say that a carjacking led up to the deadly shooting.

The University of Utah has canceled class for today as authorities continue to search for the suspect.

