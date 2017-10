Related Coverage Richmond County deputies investigating shooting at Augusta Mall

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – The brother of the man wanted in connection to the shooting at Augusta mall has been arrested.

Travis Sloans Junior is being charged with harboring or concealing a fugitive.

He is being held on a $5700 bond.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for 19 year old Travele Sloans.

He is considered a suspect in the shooting that happened in the parking lot at Augusta Mall at the end of September.