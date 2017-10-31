Augusta Commissioner slams lawyer moves

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta city leaders want to know why some city departments want to lawyer up.

The Utilities Department has it’s own attorney and now the Fire Department is requesting having Jody Smitherman be reassigned from the law department to the fire department full time.

Commissioner Marion Williams who put the item on a committee agenda doesn’t think city departments need their own staff attorneys

“Crazy as anything I’ve heard in my life how each department can have it’s own lawyer we got a law department that’s suppose to handle that I addressed that with the mayor and administrator yesterday you can’t do that we’ve got a law department that’s what it’s suppose to handle,” says Commissioner Marion Williams.

Williams requested the city attorney to report back to the commission on the rules for departments to request having law department attorney’s reassigned…