Augusta Committee takes up pot penalties

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners take up reducing the penalties for getting caught with pot.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy wants to mirror what Atlanta did earlier this month, and change city code to reduce the penalties for less than an ounce of marijuana, to a 75 dollar ticket and no jail time.

Right now state law can be much harsher on those getting caught with small amounts.

‘I’m taking about being able to to go down to the solicitors office and pay a fine of 75 dollars rather than come to court and sit in court all day and maybe fined up to a thousand dollars and get up to six months in jail,’ said Commissioner Fennoy.

The Public Safety Committee voted to get letters from the Sheriff’s office Juvenile court and other judges before moving forward on looking at reducing the marijuana penalties.