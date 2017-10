EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – According to Columbia County dispatchers, there has been a gas main leak on Washington Road near North Belair Road in Evans.

Dispatchers are saying that North Belair Road is shut down, and that call came in around 9:22 a.m.

At this time, dispatchers cannot confirm injuries and local business have evacuated from the area.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has a reporter out on the scene and will have more today at Noon and as the story develops.