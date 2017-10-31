Commissioners walkout on planned closed door meeting on new arena.

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The Coliseum Authority Chairman Vice Chairman and attorney were invited to go behind closed doors to update commissioners on the progress of putting a new arena at Regency Mall.

“There’s been so much conversation in the community and I thought it was prudent to come and sit down at the same table and at least have a meeting of the minds,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

It’s been two months since the Coliseum Authority selected Regency Mall as the site for the new arena however authorities members say the mayor was jumping the gun calling for this sit down.

“There’s a lot of due diligence that needs to be done because if you do it you want to do it right we have one time to do it and we want to get it right we don’t want to rush into something and make a mess of it,” said Coliseum Authority Chairman Cedric Johnson.

But there’s was a mess when the Coliseum Authority members were invited behind closed doors for the legal session, the meeting didn’t happen because several commissioners stayed outside and wouldn’t take part.

“I don’t think it’s necessary to have a closed door meeting this is such a hot topic right now throughout the entire community so let’s put everything on the table and see what’s best moving forward,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Mary Davis.

The mayor wanted a progress report on the new arena many Augusta commissioners wanted no part of it, behind closed doors making for a early day for the leaders of the coliseum authority but the mayor was fine with it.

“There were four individuals who walked out there we’re six who stayed and so that again tells me we didn’t derail anything but rather there is more conversation that needs to happen,” said Mayor Davis.