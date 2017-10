AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Historic Augusta will announce its Endangered Properties List on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The organization presents the new list every year, in hopes of gaining the attention of potential investors to help the cause.

The list will be read this morning at 10:30 a. m. at the old Court of the Ordinary building on Telfair Street.

That building was on the 2014 endangered properties list, and The Augusta Jewish Museum is developing plans to turn it into a museum.