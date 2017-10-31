JENNIE: Brennan Francois is MAD… Making a Difference

JENNIE Season 2, Episode 8

By Published:
Brennan Francois has just released his first book, Hannnnng In There.

AUGUSTA, Ga.–  Brennan Francois, is the CEO of Dynamic Living Incorporated.

For more than 35 years, he has motivated, challenged and inspired audiences across the globe as a speaker and life coach. He is a MAD man, who will empower you professionally and personally. MAD stands for Making A Difference!  Brennan also serves as associate director of pastoral care at Augusta University health and Augusta University here in Augusta.

He’s the author of a new empowerment book titled Hannnnng In There.

Click the link above to see Brennan’s lively interview!

 

 

