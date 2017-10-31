JENNIE: Brennan Francois is MAD… Making a Difference

AUGUSTA, Ga.– Brennan Francois, is the CEO of Dynamic Living Incorporated.

For more than 35 years, he has motivated, challenged and inspired audiences across the globe as a speaker and life coach. He is a MAD man, who will empower you professionally and personally. MAD stands for Making A Difference! Brennan also serves as associate director of pastoral care at Augusta University health and Augusta University here in Augusta.

He’s the author of a new empowerment book titled Hannnnng In There.

