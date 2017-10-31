“Miracle” the horse making strides after being rescued; help still needed for Harlem Equestrian Club

By Published: Updated:

APPLING, Ga.(WJBF)- A rescued horse from Waynesboro is making strides.

You may remember, “Miracle,” the horse who was recently rescued by the Harlem Equestrian Club.

They say Miracle, who couldn’t even stand two weeks ago, has on new shoes, can stand for more than two hours and even walk.

While she’s making a fast recovery, the bills are still rolling in.

If you’d like to help the Harlem Equestrian Club, click on the story attached to this update.

Miracle the horse

