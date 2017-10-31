At least 6 dead, others injured after being hit by vehicle in New York City

(ABC NEWS) – At least six people have been struck and killed and several others injured in lower Manhattan in New York City.

A vehicle entered the West Street pedestrian and bike path north of Chambers Street, hitting multiple people on the path, leaving some dead and “numerous people injured,” police said, citing preliminary investigation.

The vehicle kept driving south until it hit another vehicle, the police said. At that point, the suspect, who was “displaying imitation firearms,” got out of the vehicle and was shot by New York City police, the police said.

A suspect, who may have been shot by police, is in custody. The New York City Police Department said no others are outstanding.

“Everybody started running,” the witness said. “…Everything was happening so fast.”

The witness added of the driver, “He kept going all the way down full speed.”

There is no active threat, according to the mayor’s press secretary.

Police warned that New Yorkers should expect many emergency personnel in the area.

Additional details were not immediately available.

All media responding to the incident in Lower Manhattan are asked to meet DCPI reps at Chambers Street and Greenwich Street. pic.twitter.com/p96qq0CQ1a — Martin Speechley (@NYPDSpeechley) October 31, 2017