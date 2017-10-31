“Out There…Somewhere”: From the beginning Augusta didn’t get it right

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – If you take a trip to the Riverwalk, you go by a plaque that tells you about the founding of Augusta. It’s been there for years so we know the year Augusta was founded right?

“I absolutely no… I don’t, said Nick Petkas with a laugh.

Well here’s the plaque, there’s a picture of Oglethorpe, he founded the city there’s some history blah, blah, blah, and the date there it is, say it with me 1736.

“1736,” Nick repeated.

Two hundred years after its founding Augusta celebrated its bicentennial, quick math here 1736 plus two hundred, 1935. Oh yeah 1935, at least that’s what they say here on Greene Street.

Erick Montgomery of Historic Augusta says for years Augusta’s founding date was given as 1735 until there was some research was done in the 1980’s

“Maybe they were talking about it in 1735 and that’s how it got started but didn’t happen until 1736,” said Montgomery.

But for a couple of centuries and more Augusta could have sworn it was born in 1735.

“Getting things wrong is in our history.”

“Right that’s part of our story,” said Erick.

“It’s typical it’s typical Augusta,” said Nick

But hey it’s part of our foundation Out There somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.