AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Investigator has died after a motorcycle accident near Burke County.

Investigator Christian Gandy was off duty at the time, riding his motorcycle on Old Waynesboro Road when he struck a deer crossing the road.

Investigator Gandy had been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2011. Gandy was promoted to Investigator in May of this year.

