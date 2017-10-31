Richmond County Sheriff’s Office talk Plantation Blood Assualts

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – We did get some answers today, not from the victims, but from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. A Captain with the Sheriff’s office and NewsChannel 6s Derrikia Young talked about Plantation Blood, possible leads, and precautions for what patrons of Plantation Blood could see tonight.

Plantation Blood, a place where kids and adults can go and have fun, but this past Saturday that didn’t go as planned for the victims that were volunteers there.

“We don’t have a whole lot of information, whole lot of clues right now but we take it very seriously,” said Captain Allan Rollins of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sherriff’s office report filed, 3 volunteers were assaulted, and 1 stated they were sexually assaulted by a customer at the haunted house.

“We’re going to investigate it, we’re going to take a good look at it and we hate to see that the holiday season was ruined for anybody especially these young people that were volunteering their time to work there,” said Captain Allan Rollins of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

We also tried to contact the owners of Plantation Blood several times to speak with them about the alleged assaults but got no answer. In the report, almost ten people shared what they saw at Plantation Blood after the incident. Captain Rollins says even though no physical damage was done to them it’s still important to speak up about anything you happen to see.

“Just because there is no physical harm doesn’t mean there wasn’t some kind of harm you have emotional harm, that safety that you thought you had is now gone, you’ve taken something away from them,” said Captain Allan Rollins of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

If the suspect is found, by law they will face one year for each assault with a thousand dollar fine for each.

“Somebody knows something and we are asking that if you know something about this event that occurred please call the sheriffs office,” said Captain Allan Rollins of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have an additional information please contact Investigator Palocsik at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department.