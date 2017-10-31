Talk Show Host Wendy Williams faints on live TV

(ABC NEWS) – TV host Wendy Williams fainted on the air this morning, but after taking a few minutes to catch her breath, she’s OK and back to it.

Williams was wearing a Statue of Liberty costume for Halloween and was introducing a guest when she started to sway and dropped to the floor.

“Let’s get started. Our first guest …” she trailed off before stumbling and falling down. The show then cut to commercial.

Other former and current show hosts took to Twitter immediately to say they hoped it wasn’t serious.

She came back and said, “That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But, you know what? I’m a champ and I’m back!”

After the fainting episode, a rep for the host released a statement, saying, “Ms. Williams fainted on-air this morning.

She is dehydrated and is on her way home for a good day and [night] of sleep. She has been examined by medical professionals and is well.

She is ok and will continue as shows as planned. She will address this on-air tomorrow. She has never missed a day of work and is looking forward on November 13th to her 1500th show.”

