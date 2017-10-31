University of Utah shooting suspect also wanted for Colorado murder

Related Coverage A search underway for a suspect who killed someone near the University of Utah, police says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Hundreds of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies converged onto the University of Utah campus after a a student was shot and killed Monday night.

Early Tuesday morning officials identified the victim as ChenWei Guo. Guo was an international student at the university.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, the university community was immediately instructed to shelter in place.

A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter launched to help university police search for the suspect identified as Austin Boutain, 24. They say he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Boutain was described as wearing black clothing, a beanie with a cross and has a tear-drop tattoo on his face. He is possibly driving a forest green pick-up truck with a Colorado license plate.

The mountain search for Austin Boutain has been completed. Suspect is still outstanding. Please consider him armed and dangerous! pic.twitter.com/A9w8o9DNh8 — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) October 31, 2017

During a press conference Tuesday morning police said Boutain is wanted in Golden Colorado for murder. They say the forest green pick-up he was seen driving was stolen from the 63-year-old victim found dead in Colorado.

Police say Boutain’s wife has been taken into custody at the Salt Lake City County Jail on unrelated charges until authorities from Golden, Colorado can get to Utah. They identified her as Kathleen Boutain. She faces drug and theft charges.

Here’s a rough timeline of events Monday night, according to police:

8:15 p.m. University of Utah police responded to a call of a domestic violence assault. A woman showed up on the U campus and said she had been assaulted by her husband while they were camping up Red Butte Canyon.

Woman tells police her husband was up the canyon and possibly armed

Shortly after, police receive multiple reports of shots fired

Police say woman’s husband identified as Austin Boutain, 24, attempted to carjack an individual and shot and killed that person. The victim had no relation to the couple.

Police say Boutain fled the scene

Officers launched an extensive search of upper campus and the hills above Red Butte Canyon

The Shelter-in-place order was lifted for the entire campus just before 3 a.m. Classes are canceled for Tuesday, October 31, but facilities and services will remain open.

Police say Monday night’s shooting started as a domestic violence call.