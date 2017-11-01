Accident involving a deer happens in Aiken Co.

AIKEN Co. S.C. (WJBF) – Early Wednesday morning there was an accident involving a deer.

Traffic is now clear, and the accident happened about 6:30 a.m. in Aiken County.

It was near the bridge over the Savannah River, and no injuries were reported.

