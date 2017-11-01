Augusta men’s basketball team set to host first Division I opponent since 1991

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Augusta men’s basketball team is gearing up for the start of new season, which begins next Friday against Mount Olive at the Barton College Classic.

First though, Augusta will hit the road for an exhibition game at Clemson on Thursday. The Jags then return home on Friday to host Georgia Southern in a scrimmage game to raise money for hurricane victims. It will be the first time Augusta will host a Division I opponent since 1991.

“I can tell you one thing, when it was 1991 I wasn’t married, I didn’t have a daughter, and I don’t even know if I was dating my wife at the time,” Augusta men’s basketball head coach Dip Metress said. “That was a long time ago. I was actually an assistant [coach] here. We played Winthrop. It’s definitely different now. None of [our current players] were born when it happened. There were a few of us around for that game, but a lot of things have changed.”

“It means a lot to me knowing I’ll be a part of history,” senior forward Kyle Doyle, who played three seasons at Georgia Southern, said. “Hopefully, we can make it even better by beating them. That’s what we’re really focused on. We’re trying to get two wins [against Clemson and Georgia Southern]. That’s all I can think about.”

The game against Georgia Southern is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

The Jaguars regular season home opener is Saturday, November 25th against Bowie State.