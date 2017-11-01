Commissioner continue to criticize Mayor’s arena meeting

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Some city leaders continue to criticize Mayor Davis for arranging a legal meeting WITH members of the Coliseum Authority, to discuss putting the a new arena at Regency Mall.

As we first told you yesterday five commissioners walked out of the closed door legal session….

followed closely by members of the Authority.

The Authority attorney telling NewsChannel six he had just received a new set of offers from the mall owners on Monday, and hadn’t even shared them yet with all members of the Authority.

“That was quite a shocker for everybody in the room as well as the Coliseum Authority and that was part of the main reason it should have never happened yesterday or attempt to happen,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

Commissioner Andrew Jefferson a big supporter of the putting the arena at the mall but says until the Authority makes a final decision the mayor and commission should not be involved.