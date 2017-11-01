Fully engulfed house fire in Warrenville

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Crews responded to a fully involved house fire in Warrenville on Wednesday.

The house is located on Keith Drive, near Glover Grove Baptist Church off Pine Log Road.

Upon arrival, crews found the home to be fully engulfed in flames.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as the become available.

warrenville house fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery