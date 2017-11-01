Grovetown city council candidates make last push for votes; Mayor says election is critical for city’s future

GROVETOWN, Ga.(WJBF)- The campaign signs are up in the city of Grovetown as five city council candidates make a last minute push for resident’s votes.

Incumbent Sylvia Martin has been hitting the streets to get people to the polls.

“It’s pretty much known that I’ve been the swing vote on council. So, I always try to do what’s best for the citizens and what they want,” said Martin.

A life long resident of the city, Martin says she’s watched it grow at a rapid pace.

“I think one of the big things is that we need to annex further out, especially with the new gate at Fort Gordon. We also need to build our tax digest by bringing in new business,” said Martin.

Mayor Gary Jones says this election for the two open seats on the council is critical for the future of Grovetown.

“Support is needed from council so that we can move forward and finish up the investigation with some of this corruption, some of the financial audits that need to be done as it pertains to forensic audits…things of that nature. We need to get a clean slate and move forward,” said Jones.

Those are words candidate Allen Transou agrees with.

He says there needs to cooperation with the mayor so the city council can work together to move the city forward.

“That was one of my driving forces in getting into the race, the uncooperative nature and the disruptive behavior of certain council members,” said Transou.

Other parts of of Transou’s platform- quality of life, infrastructure and public safety.

“How do we retain those good officers who have good training and if pay is the issue, we need to look across the board,” said Transou.

Debra Fisher is no stranger to working with the city. She’s worked with planning and zoning for four years. Her main objective if elected is transparency.

“Especially fiscal transparency. Our citizens should know what’s going on and know what kind of state the city is in, especially before we get too far to where we need to raise taxes,” said Fisher.

Mayor Jones says he can’t stress enough for citizens to head to the polls Tuesday, November 7 to cast their vote in this important election.

NewsChannel 6 did reach out to Incumbent Vicki Cook and Candidate David Payne.

We have not yet heard from them.