Man shoplifts approximately $1,700 worth of merchandise from Evans Walmart

COLUMBIA Co., Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct.27 an unknown white male arrived at the Evans Walmart in a dark Ford Bronco and later selected merchandise valued at approximately $1,700.

The merchandise included deer stands, game cameras, spray paint, gun accessories, clothing, and other items.

If you have any information on whom the subject is or his whereabouts please contact the Columbia County Criminal Investigations Division of Property and Crimes Unit at, 706-541-1044.

