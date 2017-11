McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – McCormick County Schools were dismissed Wednesday at 10 a.m. due to a power outage.

The cause of that outage is unknown at this time.

Crews are currently working to fix the situation and say school should resume as normal tomorrow. If not, parents will receive an automated call from the school system saying otherwise.

Parents with questions can call 864-852-2435.