RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two Richmond County parents are facing charges, after a student brought a gun to school.

The board of education says a child brought a weapon to Windsor Spring Elementary on Tuesday morning.

He took it out and showed it to other students, but no one was hurt.

The child is facing discipline from the school.

The student’s parents are also charged with delinquency of a minor and theft by receiving stolen property.