S.C. DDSN Director announces resignation

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – After months of controversy, the woman in charge of South Carolina’s Disabilities and Special Needs Department, (DDSN) has announced her resignation.

Beverley Buscemi was in charge of the department for eight years, but she says she feels it’s time to move on.

A House subcommittee is looking into the DDSN after the inspector general reviewed abuse allegations.

Over a three year period, there were 170 incidents of reported abuse and neglect.

Five led to criminal charges against staff members.