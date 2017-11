MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJBF) – Police in Myrtle Beach says a man was abused by a restaurant manager he worked for, for years.

Chris Smith’s former boss at J&J Cafeteria is being charged with forced labor after a complaint made by the Department of Social Services.

According to court documents, Bobby Edwards beat and tortured Smith, even burning him with cooking grease.

Smith says he wasn’t being paid at times.

A frequent customer of the restaurant called DSS, sparking the lawsuit.