SPARTANBURG Co. S.C. (WJBF) – Spartanburg is taking more precautions against the West Nile Virus.

Tuesday night, the city sprayed for mosquitoes for the second time in a month.

The city says no more cases have been found but the state health department recommended another round.

The spray is not harmful to people or pets.

A case of West Nile was reported there in October 2017.