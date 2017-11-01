WJBF Scholar Athlete: Fox Creek’s Daniel Hane

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Fox Creek’s Daniel Hane has been a fixture on Friday nights for the Predators as a three-year starting outside linebacker.

Hane was named the defensive player of the year following his junior season and has followed that up with a stellar senior year.

He’s accomplished a lot on the football field, but what he’s most proud of is his ability to remain in the top five in his class academically. Hane said his parents’ example is what motivates him to sustain that success.

“Definitely my parents because of what they’ve done for me and how hard they’ve worked,” Hane said. “They’ve given me a great life and great opportunity to succeed. They push me to do well in school and sports and that’s awesome.”

“As parents, it’s our job to teach him the way he should go,” Daniel’s mother, Amy Hane, said. “Working hard and showing him that every day is very important.”

Hane is also a role model for his teammates.

“He just sets a great example for our younger players that you can be successful on and off the field,” Fox Creek head coach Derrick Quinn said.

Hane said he plans to attend the University of South Carolina where he will major in either chemistry or exercise science.