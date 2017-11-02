3 dead after a shooting at a Colorado Walmart

(ABC News)/(WJBF) – Three people are dead following what police are calling a “random” shooting at a Walmart in Colorado, authorities said Wednesday night. The suspect has not been apprehended and police are currently conducting a manhunt for the individual.

Two men and one woman were killed in the shooting, police said. The two men were pronounced dead on scene, while the woman later died at the hospital.

Police said they are looking for a middle-aged man wearing a black jacket, maroon shirt and jeans, who nonchalantly walked in the front door of the Walmart and opened fire with a handgun, randomly targeting people in the front of the store near the registers. He then exited the store, got into a red Mitsubishi Mirage and drove away from the scene, police said after reviewing security footage from the store.

Thornton, Colorado police released a surveillance photo of the suspect and his car late Wednesday local time.

Police said they can’t rule out terrorism, but that there are no indications it is terror-related. Police said they have no motive in the shooting.

Thornton is located just north of Denver.

The Thornton Police Department first tweeted about the shooting at 6:27 p.m. Mountain Time, writing, “Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area.”

At 7:35 p.m. Thornton Police Department tweeted, “At this time this is NOT an active shooter. Active crime scene.

We will update as info becomes available.”