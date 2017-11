AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Vet Center will hold an open house and resource fair for Veterans Day.

On Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walton Way office, there will be several resources available focusing on veteran engagement, wellness, and connection.

Participants at the event will include Saratoga Warhorse, Heroes on the Water, Project Healing Waters, therapeutic yoga and Charlie Norwood Veteran Affairs Medical Center.