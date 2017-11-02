Boil water advisory for McCormick Co.

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – According to the McCormick County Water and Sewer Department residents who live on and off the roads of 378 West starting at Deason Cemetery Road and ending at the first bridge on 378 West should boil their water vigorously.

The boil water advisory is currently in effect for Thursday, Nov. 2.

Residents are asked to boil their water at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Any ice made from the water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking.

The McCormick County Water and Sewer Department has repaired the water valve and due to the repair dirt or debris may be found in the drinking water system.

All residents will be under the boil water advisory until further notice.