Caramel-Peanut-Popcorn Snack Mix

caramel popcorn in the bowl wooden background

Ingredients

15 cups popped popcorn (about 3/4 cup kernels)

Vegetable cooking spray

1 cup plus 2 Tbsp. firmly packed dark brown sugar

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup dark corn syrup

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup lightly salted dry-roasted peanuts

Wax paper

1 (10.5 oz.) package candy-coated peanut butter pieces (such as Reese’s Pieces)

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 325°.

2. Spread popcorn in an even layer on a lightly greased (with cooking spray) heavy-duty aluminum foil-lined pan.

3. Stir together brown sugar and next 3 ingredients in a small saucepan over medium-low heat; bring to a simmer, and simmer, stirring constantly, 1 minute.

4. Pour over popcorn, and stir gently to coat.

5. Bake at 325° for 25 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes.

6. Add peanuts during last 5 minutes.

7. Remove from oven, and spread on lightly greased (with cooking spray) wax paper.

8. Cool completely (about 20 minutes).

9. Break apart large pieces, and stir in candy pieces.

