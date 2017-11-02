Crews transform North Augusta Hippodrome into concert venue for annual Border Bash tailgate

Related Coverage North Augusta Hippodrome to become multi-purpose venue

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Dawgs are playing the Gamecocks Saturday, but you can start celebrating the rivalry on Friday.

The North Augusta Hippodrome is the new home of the Border Bash.

On Thursday, crews were transforming the facility into a concert venue.

Everything kicks off at 5 p.m.

You’ll be able to enjoy live performances from Eve 6, Ashley McBryde and Black Dawg.

Tickets are $15 dollars and event parking is $10 dollars.

