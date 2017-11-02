Developer says arena at mall will fail

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – According to the Coliseum Authority and Mayor Davis, Regency Mall is the place for a new arena.

“Augusta’s growth opportunities are not just downtown but along Gordon Highway but we will continue to advocate for that,” said Mayor Davis.

But real-estate developer Clay Boardman says moving the arena outside of the downtown area will harm redevelopment efforts while putting a new arena in at the old Mall will do nothing to bring new business to that area.

“The Arena will fail out there will have something that’s hurt which is downtown and something that’s going to fail and that would be the arena at the Regency Mall location,” said Boardman.

Coliseum Authority member Darren Smith is one of the biggest supporters of putting the new arena at the mall we asked him about Boardman’s criticism.

Anytime you have somebody of that statue speaking against a project it doesn’t help it,” said Smith.

Also not helping is the mall owners’ latest offer of wanting 25 years of no property taxes.

“I’m not going to get robbed without a 38, you need a pistol to rob me I’m not going to let you talk me into a situation like that,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

The 25 year tax abatement is unprecedented to my knowledge, I’m not aware of anything like that,” said Boardman.

“We don’t want to accept anything that isn’t a good deal no,” said Smith.

“So you could change your mind?”

“If the deal wasn’t right “yeah,” said Smith.

Many commissioners didn’t want to hear about the arena plans Tuesday walking out on a meeting, but if the arena is going to go to Regency Mall they will have to approve the final deal.

My position on the Coliseum going at Regency Mall it’s time to move on same thing I told you before it’s time to move on,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

We asked Boardman about wanting the arena downtown to help his own investments there he says has interest in four pieces of property downtown none of which are affected by the arena one way of the other.