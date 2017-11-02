Laney visits Josey on Game Night Live finale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s the final week of the regular season for high school football in Georgia, which also means the final Game Night Live broadcast of the year.

The seventh season of GNL will conclude with an Augusta city rivalry as Josey hosts Laney.

Both teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention, but this is still an important game for both schools.

“[A win] would be huge just to turn this program around,” Josey head coach Raleigh Roundtree said. “It would give us momentum building into the offseason. The seniors haven’t beaten Laney, so for them to beat Laney on senior night would be big for the whole city.”

“It’s always important when you get on the field to compete and do your best,” Laney head coach Rodney McFadden said. “Any time you have a chance to display what you can do it’s important. Also, rivalry games are always important. [This game] has meaning in the neighborhood, city and throughout the county.”

Laney has owned this rivalry as of late. The Wildcats have won 14 of 15 and seven straight, six of which have been shutouts.

The game will kick off at 7:30 on MeTV.