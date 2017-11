GEORIGA (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Transportation says tree trimming maintenance will impact traffic in Columbia County over the next few weeks.

Crews will be out all week on State Route 223 from White Oak Campground Road to Harlem Grovetown Road.

Crews will be out each day from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

One lane will be closed during this time.