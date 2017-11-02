Richmond County Deputy dies from heart attack while on duty

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the passing of one of their own.

Deputy James Wallace was participating in the annual physical fitness assessment on Thursday when he suffered a heart attack.

Deputies on scene reportedly performed CPR until ambulances arrived.

Deputy Wallace was taken to Doctor’s Hospital where he passed away at 1 p.m.

Deputy Wallace joined the Sheriff’s Office in November of 2010 at the age of 54 years old.

The Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of Deputy Wallace, saying he was ‘a good man and will be missed’.