Richmond County Deputy dies from heart attack while on duty

By Published:

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the passing of one of their own.

Deputy James Wallace was participating in the annual physical fitness assessment on Thursday when he suffered a heart attack.

Deputies on scene reportedly performed CPR until ambulances arrived.

Deputy Wallace was taken to Doctor’s Hospital where he passed away at 1 p.m.

Deputy Wallace joined the Sheriff’s Office in November of 2010 at the age of 54 years old.

The Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of Deputy Wallace, saying he was ‘a good man and will be missed’.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s