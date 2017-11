RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is holding a BBQ Chicken Dinner Fundraiser on Thursday.

Drop by Masters City Little League at 1951 Phinizy Road from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a delicious meal for a good cause.

The dinner includes 1/2 chicken, green beans, potato salad, dessert, bread and a drink.

Tickets are only $10, dinner can be carry-out or dine-in.

All proceeds benefit the United Way of Augusta Campaign.