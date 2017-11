Ingredients

1 1/12 cups raw whole pumpkin seeds

2 teaspoons butter, melted

1 pinch salt

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees F.

2. Toss seeds in a bowl with the melted butter and salt. Spread the seeds in a single layer on a baking sheet and bake for 45 minutes or until golden brown; stir occasionally to prevent seeds from burning.