(WJBF) – WJBF NewsChannel 6 Reporter, Stefany Bornman is currently on the scene of a shooting at Colony Woods apartments in Aiken, S.C.

One male victim was shot more than once.

Aiken Department of Public Safety, ADPS is also at the scene collecting evidence and doing interviews.

They are looking for a suspect and will be releasing the identity of the shooter today.

The shooting happened 8: 30 a.m. and the victim has been transferred to Augusta University.