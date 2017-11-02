Southern City Film Festival airing 72 movies in Aiken

Related Coverage Southern City Film Festival brings movie-making industry to Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Hollywood is moving into the All-America City this weekend.

On Thursday, preparations were underway for the kick-off of the second annual Southern City Film Festival.

Nearly 72 films will be shown in Aiken throughout the 4-day event.

The festival funds the Southern City Institute that educates kids about film-making.

“We bought these film making kits and they are being check out all over the CSRA,” said South City Film Festival Founder Justin Wheelon. “So teachers are checking out our kits and they’ve got everything in them from camera, lights, mics, everything. They are teaching their kids curriculum film making in the classroom.”

Tickets range from $5 dollars to $25 dollars.

