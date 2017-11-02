State leaders check out Augusta’s downtown efforts

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) A growing downtown Augusta is capturing state wide attention.

The Georgia Municipal Association selecting Augusta to host a work-shop on the city’s redevelopment efforts.

Taking part were about two dozen community leaders from across the state that were on hand to learn about how things are getting done, the Augusta way.

“We work with GMA on a daily weekly basis so they had a feeling of all the great things going on in Augusta, and it gives us a chance to showcase our city one thing I love when I go visit other cities are the ideas that I can bring back an implement and that’s what we’re doing here today,” said Margaret Woodard Executive Director of Downtown Development Authority.

The visiting officials heard about the changes in city ordinance to allow small breweries and distilleries downtown checked out the cyber training center, under construction and the renovated Miller Theater.