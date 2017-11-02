Suspect arrested for shooting at Colony Woods Apartments in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Anthony Daniels was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Springfield, South Carolina on charges including attempted murder. He’s also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm within city limits. He is currently incarcerated at the Aiken County Detention Center. According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms (A.T.F.) RAGE unit task force assited in locating and arresting Mr. Daniels.

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man is recovering from severe gunshot wounds, after an early morning shooting.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, several rounds of shots were fired at the Colony Wood Apartment.

That’s on the corner of Laurens St. and Cushman Dr.

Investigators says one person was injured.

He was taken to Augusta University for medical attention.

“We’ve been interviewing witnesses and working the crime scene,” said Aiken Department of Public Safety Captain Martin Sawyer. “The victim was shot more than one time.”

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned the people involved in the shooting were family members.

26-year-old Anthony Davon Daniels, the victim’s step-son, is currently wanted for Attempted Murder.

Public Safety is waiting for your call if you have any information.

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Public Safety officers responded to a shooting at Colony Woods apartments in Aiken on Thursday morning.

It happened at 8:35 a.m. at the complex located at 811 Laurens Street N.W.

Upon arrival, officers couldn’t locate a victim. They were then notified by Aiken Regional Medical Center of a shooting victim in their emergency room.

The victim suffered severe but non-life-threatening injuries. He was later transferred to AU Medical Center in Augusta.

Investigators say the suspects are family members of the victim.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

