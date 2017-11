BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office wants to meet with citizens face-to-face to talk about current issues.

Deputies are holding a meet-and-greet event Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

They are offering visit with the office’s K-9 officers, as well as free hot dogs, hamburgers and snow cones.

It’s being held at Magnolia Acres, in Waynesboro.