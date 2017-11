COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – In Columbia, The Dorn Veteran Affairs Medical Center is making some changes.

It held an open house yesterday to show what goes on behind the scenes.

There are 400,000 veterans in South Carolina eligible for benefits.

But only 82,000 of those are currently being treated in some way by the Veteran Affairs (VA).

Veteran suicide prevention is at the forefront of the VA’s mission knowing what veterans are eligible for and how to get it is even more important.