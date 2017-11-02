USC Aiken host Statewide Theater Convention

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The University of South Carolina Aiken will host an annual S.C. Theater Association Convention from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5 at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center and academics building across from its campus.

There will be approximately 1,400 visitors expected to attend this year’s event, and it will be the 6th time the university has hosted the event.

The convention will include two separate one-act theatre festivals featuring community theatres and 35 high school theatre programs from across the state.

There will be workshops, professional opportunities, and scholarship opportunities for students.

Students will facilitate the program and the USC Aiken Horticulture Club will host a fruit tree planting workshop in the community garden Saturday.

