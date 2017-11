SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – A national solar company is looking to create 10,000 jobs in the Palmetto State.

It’s starting with a partnership with Greenville Tech.

Cypress Creek Renewables will be working with the college to help train the massive workforce.

It wants to invest 1.5 billion dollars in South Carolina over the next five years, to build enough solar farms to power 600,000 homes in the state.