Army National Guard soldiers return home from a hurricane recovery mission in Puerto Rico

By Published: Updated:

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Families across South Carolina are happy to see some familiar faces after a troop of Army National Guard soldiers returned from a hurricane recovery mission in Puerto Rico.

More than 150 Army National Guard engineers from eight different bases helped the relief effort.

Some of those deployed say they felt they needed to help the people of Puerto Rico, just as they hope someone would come to help them.

They had only 96 hours to prepare, but once they hit the ground, they spent most of their day clearing roads and cutting trees.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s