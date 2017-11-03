Army National Guard soldiers return home from a hurricane recovery mission in Puerto Rico

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Families across South Carolina are happy to see some familiar faces after a troop of Army National Guard soldiers returned from a hurricane recovery mission in Puerto Rico.

More than 150 Army National Guard engineers from eight different bases helped the relief effort.

Some of those deployed say they felt they needed to help the people of Puerto Rico, just as they hope someone would come to help them.

They had only 96 hours to prepare, but once they hit the ground, they spent most of their day clearing roads and cutting trees.