AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) –¬†Caring for an aging parent or spouse can be tough but you can get help navigating the waters at the WJBF Caring for Aging Parents Expo on Saturday.

Healthcare experts, legal advisors, alzheimer’s specialists, and more will be on hand to answer your questions.

The expo is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Augusta.

The event is free.