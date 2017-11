RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – College and career readiness test scores for students in Richmond County schools are on the rise.

Those scores went up by an average 6.5 points.

Several schools exceeded the state average on the tests, and several others had their highest scores in the past five years.

The test replaced the Georgia Milestones tests.

College and career readiness test scores on the rise in Richmond County.