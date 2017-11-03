Commissioner says no approval for ambulance meeting actions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta’s latest attempt to again take over ambulance service is moving forward but this time with a lot of questions.

A letter form Mayor Hardie Davis was brought to the regional six council meeting by Commissioner Sammie Sias, before the council voted to approve the city request to replace Gold Cross as the Ambulance provider.

But some commissioners are saying they were not aware of this and did not approve taking these actions before the meeting.

“I was surprised to see any type of letter with the Mayor’s name on it. I’m sick and tired of people attacking and doing stuff the commission hasn’t approved. Everything has to be approved through the commission. Everything that wasn’t approved.”

Fire Chief Chris James is chairman of the regional council and could not be reached for comment neither could commissioner Sias.